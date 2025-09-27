CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alexander Strikes Deep, Patterson BULLDOZES into the End Zone!: CFL

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Davis Alexander ignites the drive with a dime to Cole Spieker for a 46-yard gain and then Shea Patterson powers through the middle for a 4-yard touchdown to finish it off.

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

