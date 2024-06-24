Alexander Hollins with 215 Yards and 2 Touchdowns for the BC Lions

June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Alexander Hollins caught 7 of his 8 targets for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns as the BC Lions beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 26-24

