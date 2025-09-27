CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alexander Fires a 42-YARD BOMB to Rambo for the TD!: CFL

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Davis Alexander executes a clinical drive and finishes it off with a 42-yard pass to Charleston Rambo for the touchdown.

