Alexander Fires a 42-YARD BOMB to Rambo for the TD!: CFL

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Davis Alexander executes a clinical drive and finishes it off with a 42-yard pass to Charleston Rambo for the touchdown.







