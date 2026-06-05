Alex Tambakis: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 13

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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