Alex Tambakis: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 13
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026
- Logan Dorsey Recalled by Minnesota United FC - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Acquire Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan from Minnesota United FC - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Travel to Colorado Springs for the Third Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn Shows up for the World Cup with Events Across the Borough - Brooklyn FC
- The Mermaid Parade Continues a Defining Coney Island Tradition - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash - FC Tulsa
- World Cup Watch Parties Slated Across City with Chance to Win $25K - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LSC to Face off against Detroit City FC in Second Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC vs Oakland Roots SC: Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Detroit City FC Hosts Lexington SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Detroit City FC
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Goalkeeper Jordan Farr on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium - Hartford Athletic
- Join Us for the Summer of Soccer - Hartford Athletic
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Neiman Marcus Union Square Features Oakland Roots Sports Club's Upcycled Fashion for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Oakland Roots SC
- Black and Yellow look to keep the home momentum going - New Mexico United
- Making the Leap: Jaethan Irwin's Phoenix Rising Journey - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'Vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Loudoun United FC Sign Homegrown Liam Barrus to an Academy Contract - Loudoun United FC
- Jordan Stewart, Shane O'Neill Join Lexington SC's USL Championship Technical Staff - Lexington SC
- Rowdies August 1 Match against Louisville to Air on ESPN2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hartford Athletic Visits New York Cosmos for Prinx Tires USL Cup Tilt - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Host Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group Stage Clash Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies at Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Acquire Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan from Minnesota United FC
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m.
- FC Tulsa Unveils 'Route 66 Centennial Kit'
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Route 66 Night' for June 6 Match