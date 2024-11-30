Alex Simmons #SCtop10 Goal!

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







CALL 'EM UP!

Tye Kurtz's behind-the-back pass connects and Alex Simmons scores the #SCtop10-worthy goal!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.