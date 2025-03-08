Sports stats



NLL Albany FireWolves

Alex Simmons Scores Four in Big Road Win

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video


Alex Simmons had a NIGHT!

He leads the FireWolves to a 12-10 win in Philly with 4 goals and 3 assists

