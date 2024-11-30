Alex Simmons Scores 3 STUNNING Goals for FireWolves

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Three stunning goals (+4 assists) from 2024 Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons highlighted the Albany FireWolves effort on Saturday night, though they fell 10-9 in OT to Saskatchewan.

