Alex Simmons Nets 4 Goals vs Colorado
January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
Check out the Albany FireWolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 18, 2025
- Wings' Comeback Falls Short - Philadelphia Wings
- Warriors Lose Hard-Fought Battle Against Black Bears - Vancouver Warriors
- Wings' Comeback Falls Short - Philadelphia Wings
- 'Hawks Pull Away in Fourth to Outlast Halifax - Rochester Knighthawks
- Colorado Closes Out Home And Home Series With 13-10 Loss In Albany - Colorado Mammoth
- Thunderbirds Drop Close Game to Knighthawks - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Albany FireWolves Look for Revenge against Colorado Mammoth on Star Wars Night - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albany FireWolves Stories
- Albany FireWolves Look for Revenge against Colorado Mammoth on Star Wars Night
- Albany FireWolves Sign Blake McDonald to a One-Year Contract
- Kurtz and Walker Hit Milestones in Loss to Colorado: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech
- Albany FireWolves Trade Eric Fannell to Ottawa Black Bears, Sign Carson Moyer and Cam Pilon
- Kurtz Scores 7 Goals in Loss to Mammoth