Alex Johnson Returns to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward/defenseman Alex Johnson from the Danbury Hat Tricks in an undisclosed exchange.

Johnson was a member of the Prowlers from 2017-2019. He appeared in 80 games and registered 16 goals with 33 assists. He spent the 2019-2020 hockey season with the Birmingham bulls in the SPHL tallying two goals and 11 assists in 45 games.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace shared his thoughts on re-acquiring Johnson.

"Johnny is a terrific hockey player and one of the smartest I've played with. He's one of those rare players that can play forward or defense and that is always so helpful to a lineup," Pace said. "We look forward to him being back here and can't wait to see him on the ice."

The South Dakota native played three years of ACHA III hockey at South Dakota State University. Johnson was also a member of the Brewster Bulldogs and Danbury Titans before his first stint with the Prowlers.

