Alex Hollins Quiets the Winnipeg Crowd with this Touchdown #cfl #football

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Alex Hollins flies past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence for his first touchdown of the game on the way to a BC Lions road victory

