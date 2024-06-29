Alex Hollins Quiets the Winnipeg Crowd with this Touchdown #cfl #football
June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Alex Hollins flies past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence for his first touchdown of the game on the way to a BC Lions road victory
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
