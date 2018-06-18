Alex Broadhurst Signs One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract with Blue Jackets

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that forward Alex Broadhurst signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets for the 2018-19 season. Last year, Broadhurst made his NHL-debut posting two penalty minutes in two appearances for Columbus, and added 19-22-41 with 20 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 66 appearances for the Monsters, leading the club in goals (19, a new career-high) and ranking second on the team in assists (T2nd) and points.

A 6'0", 193 lb., left-handed native of New Lenox, IL, Broadhurst, 25, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 282 career AHL appearances spanning five seasons from 2013-18 with the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters, Broadhurst contributed 62-99-161 with 93 penalty minutes and a -12 rating and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

In 65 OHL appearances during the 2012-13 season, Broadhurst supplied 24-40-64 with 36 penalty minutes and a +30 rating and helped the London Knights claim the OHL Championship. In two seasons with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers from 2010-12, Broadhurst notched 39-67-106 with 62 penalty minutes and a +47 rating, was named to the USHL's 2012 First All-Star Team, and helped the Gamblers claim the 2012 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

