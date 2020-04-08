Alex Breton Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

April 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce that defenseman Alex Breton has been named the ECHL Defenseman of the Year.

Alex Breton led all defensemen in scoring this season with 55 points, finishing 19th overall in the league (11 goals and 44 assists). He finished tied for the ECHL lead in assists, along with his teammate Tyler Sheehy. Both players had 44 helpers.

"This award means so much to me," stated Alex Breton, in a video interview with Americans Broadcaster, Tommy Daniels today. "I owe a lot to my teammates, especially my defensive partner Kayle Doetzel, who was such a big part of my success this year. Also, Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, who has always believed in me and gave me the opportunity to achieve success."

In addition to his award as Defenseman of the Year, Alex Breton was part of the All-ECHL First Team, along with his teammate and ECHL Rookie of the Year, Tyler Sheehy.

