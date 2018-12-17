Alex Adams Returned from ECHL Maine

December 17, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Alex Adams has been returned from the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Adams arrives back in Roanoke after playing three games for the Mariners. He was called up on December 6 after appearing in five games with the Dawgs, during which he recorded three assists and was +1. The rookie defenseman had opened the season by playing one game for Maine and also appeared in four games with one assist for the Knoxville Ice Bears. He was acquired by the Rail Yard Dawgs in a trade with Knoxville on November 18.

Roanoke returns to action on Friday night in Fayetteville against the Marksmen. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.