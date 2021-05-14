Alec Marsh Honored as the First-Ever Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week

May 14, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' right-hander Alec Marsh took home the first-ever Pitcher of the Week honor for the Double-A Central for his performance the week of May 4th through May 9th. Marsh is the team's first award-winner since Brady Singer was selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts during the week of July 22nd through July 28th in 2019.

During his award-winning week, the Royals former second round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State made his Double-A debut against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners) last Saturday night in North Little Rock where he struck out nine in 5.0 no-hit innings in a 6-3 Naturals win. Marsh received the no-decision as the Naturals scored six runs in the final two innings.

It marks the 28th time in franchise-history that a Naturals' pitcher has earned the league's Pitcher of the Week award. Former catcher Meibrys Viloria was the last position player to take home the Player of the Week honor and he did so for his efforts during the week of June 3rd through June 9th in 2019.

Aaron Whitefield of the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) was the Double-A Central's Player of the Week. He hit .444 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs that week.

Alec Marsh is slated to start tonight's game against Tulsa with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.