Alec Hagaman Earns Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week Honors

January 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for his efforts in this past weekend's series against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Hagaman extended his point streak to nine games throughout the weekend, netting a total of seven points (two goals, five assists) in the three-game stand. This led him to his 300th career SPHL point on Sunday afternoon which he achieved on a secondary assist to a goal by Alec Baer.

Only eight players in the entire history of the Southern Professional Hockey League, including Hagaman, have met or surpassed 300 points in their careers. Hagaman, a native of Peoria, also became just the second American-born player, behind SPHL all-time leading scorer Kevin Swider, to hit the 300-point threshold. Hagaman is also the only active player in the SPHL currently with 300 career points or more.

This is Hagman's second SPHL Player of the Week honor this season. He was honored as co-player of the week for a five-point weekend back in mid-December against Knoxville. Hagaman and the Rivermen will embark on a road trip to Roanoke this Friday and Saturday night before returning to Carver Arena for home-stand against Vermilion County on January 14-15 and Quad City on January 16.

