Alec Hagaman, Brian Bowen Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Month
February 5, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen and Brian Bowen of the Fayetteville Marksmen were named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Month for January.
Hagaman and Bowen led their teams to a combined 16-1-2 record for the month as Peoria and Fayetteville maintained their holds on first and second place in the SPHLÃ¢ÂÂstandings with just two points separating them.
Hagaman recorded 13 points (7g, 6a) in nine games, including two-game winning goals, as Peoria went 8-1-0.
Hagaman had five multi-point games in January and tallied at least one point in all but one game last month.
Bowen scored a league-high eight goals in January (along with teammate Max Cook), added six assists and was +11 in 10 games as helped lead the Marksmen to an 8-0-2 record.Ã¢ÂÂBowen recorded four multi-goal and five multi- point games in January.
Bowen currently leads the SPHL with 21 goals while his 38 points are fourth-most in the league. Hagaman ranks third in the SPHL in goals (18) and points (39).
Also nominated: Austin Lotz, Birmingham (5-1-1, 1.68 gaa, 0.953 save%, 1 shutout), Austin Plevy, Evansville (10 gp, 4g, 10a), Rob Darrar, Huntsville (10 gp, 4g, 6a, +6), Joseph Murdaca, Knoxville (3-2-0, 2.20 gaa, 0.906 save%, 2 shutouts), Stephen Pierog, Macon (10 gp, 4g, 2a), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (10 gp, 7g, 4a, +5), Connor Fries, Quad City (9 gp, 6g, 4a, +7) and Henry Dill, Roanoke (6-2-0, 2.59 gaa, 0.926 save%, 1 shutout)
