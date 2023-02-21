Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

PEORIA, IL - On Tuesday the SPHL announced that Rivermen forward Alec Baer has been named the latest Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the week for his efforts in the Rivermen's three games this past week that saw Peoria sweep the Macon Mayhem at Carver Arena.

Baer, a native of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, netted six points (two goals, four assists) in his first three games back with the Rivermen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Macon Mayhem. Bear's goal and two assists on Friday came in the midst of a 7-1 route, while he assisted on Saturday's game-winner and empty net goals to secure a 3-1 victory. On Sunday Baer scored a crucial insurance goal in the waning seconds of the second period en route to a 5-2 win. Baer ranks second among the Rivermen in points (38) and goals (16) while ranking fourth on the team in assists (22).

This is Baer's second Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week honor this year. Baer was last honored on December 20 for his heroics in several Rivermen wins before the holiday break. The Rivermen have another three-in-three coming up as they will be on the road in Quad City on Thursday, before coming home to Carver Arena on Friday to face the Evansville Thunderbolts. Afterward, they will travel to Evansville for a road game at the Ford Center on Saturday.

