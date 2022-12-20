Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

PEORIA, IL - On Tuesday the SPHL announced that Rivermen forward Alec Baer has been named the latest Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the week for his efforts in the Rivermen's three games this past week that saw Peoria go 2-0-1.

Baer, a native of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, netted seven points (four goals, three assists) in two games on Friday and Sunday against Quad City ad Vermilion County respectively. This includes a hat trick (Baer's first of the year) with one assist on Friday en route to a 9-4 victory over the Strom. On Sunday Baer followed up his four-point performance with three more points on Sunday against the Bobcats. This included the first goal of the game for Peoria and an assist on the eventual game-winning goal in Peoria's 5-2 victory. Baer leads the Rivermen in points (29), goals (13), and assists (16) while ranking third in the SPHL in overall scoring.

Baer is the third Rivermen to be named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the week this year, following goaltender Ben Churchfield who earned the honor following three straight victories in mid-November. The Rivermen are idle this week for the holidays before returning to Carver Arena on Friday, December 30 for the start of a home-and-home weekend series against the Evansville Thunderbolts to close out the 2022 calendar year.

