Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

PEORIA, IL - Following an exceptional weekend filled with offensive flair, Rivermen forward Alec Baer has been named this week's Warrior Hockey/ SPHL Player of the Week.

In three games of action, Baer netted eleven points (three goals, eight assists). Baer had a hand in all but one of Peoria's goals in their three-game sweep and has been a key factor in the Rivermen's historic 17 game point streak. Baer's 50 points mark a professional season-high for him as he currently ranks fourth in SPHL scoring (one point behind teammate Alec Hagaman) and just four points behind the league lead.

This is Baer's first Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week honor this season. He joins Rivermen teammates Jack Berry and Alec Hagaman in being named SPHL Player of the Week. Baer and the Rivermen will embark on a road trip to Vermilion County and Evansville this Thursday and Friday night before returning to Carver Arena for a Sunday afternoon contest against Vermilion County on February 27.

