Aldrete Dominates in Sioux Falls Series Finale

May 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - 2B Carter Aldrete went 4-for-5 with three singles and a two-run home run in the fourth inning continuing his hot start to the year as the Cleburne Railroaders trounced the Sioux Falls Canaries 12-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Aldrete now leads the American Association in batting average (.408) and is tied for first in home runs (6) with Chicago's Narciso Crook.

The Railroaders got off to a fast start with four runs in the first inning as SS Shed Long drove in 1B Thomas Dillard off an RBI single. Later in the inning, RF Brian O'Grady smashed his fourth homer of the season with a three-run shot. O'Grady and Long combined for five hits and 7 RBIs.

Cleburne maintained the early lead and added on to it with a 9-0 lead by the fifth inning. The Canaries failed to score a run until the eighth inning mainly thanks to RHP Johnathon Tripp who went seven innings allowing two hits, no runs, and struck out six.

After a relief appearance from RHP Chris Muller, RHP Theo McDowell took the mound in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the side as Cleburne ended their first road trip of the season on a win.

Between their trips to Lincoln and Sioux Falls, the Railroaders won four of their seven games on the road and have scored nine or more in three of their last four. Cleburne returns to La Moderna Field on Thursday to host Fargo-Moorhead in a four-game series with a plethora of amazing promotions each day.

Thursday: Meals on Wheels Night / Thirsty Thursdays

Friday: Fireworks Friday Presented by La Moderna

Saturday: Team Card Set Giveaway Presented by Dairy Queen

Sunday: Spike's Birthday / Bounce House Bonanza

