Alcantara, Wilson power Giants to Bay Bridge Alternate Site win

Veteran INF Arismendy Alcantara launched a pinch-hit, go-ahead home run in the sixth off A's reliever Argenis Angulo

Former River Cats catcher Francisco Peña tied the game at four with a home run off LHP Phil Pfeifer before Giants No. 12 prospect INF Will Wilson (2-for-4) retook the lead with a solo shot off Domingo Acevedo

INF Jason Vosler went 2-for-3 with a double, run, and hit-by-pitch

OF Joe McCarthy pinch-hit for OF Skye Bolt in the seventh and went 2-for-2 with an RBI, stolen base, and run scored

Giants No. 3 prospect OF Heliot Ramos went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored

OF Steven Duggar barely missed a home run off the SMUD sign in right-center field, and eventually came around to score on McCarthy's second single

Rehabbing LHP Alex Wood allowed a few base runners, but did not surrender a run as he struck out two in his three innings of work

LHP Scott Kazmir escaped a bases-loaded jam in his first inning (fourth), but was tacked for three runs (two earned) in three innings on the mound

The squads will play 14 more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with seven more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, April 10.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, capacities are limited, face coverings must be worn, and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans may guarantee seats by purchasing a membership plan by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

