Albuquerque Wins 12-Inning Thriller, 10-8

Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by a run in the top of the ninth, Yorvis Torrealba connected on his first homer of the year to send the game into extra innings. After trading single runs in the 10th and 11th innings, Albuquerque broke the game open with a three-spot in the 12th behind a Cole Tucker RBI double and Jose Cordova two-run double to win game three, 10-8, over Tacoma at Cheney Stadium Thursday night.

Topes Scope: -The Isotopes won their first extra inning game of the year after dropping the first three. Three of the four extra-innings contests have gone at least 11 innings this year. The last time Albuquerque played a 12-inning game was Aug. 4, 2022, at El Paso (loss, 10-9). All of the extra-inning contests have come on the road (also: April 25 at RR; April 28 at RR; June 1 at Salt Lake).

-Albuquerque has won two-straight for the first time since June 6-8 when they won the final game over Salt Lake (7-1) and opening contest against Sugar Land (11-7). It's the seventh time the club has won multiple contest in-a-row.

-The Isotopes pitching staff fanned 17 for the second-straight night to match their season-high.

-Albuquerque won just its second game this year with a two-run margin (2-8). The club is 5-20 with a two-run or fewer margin.

-Albuquerque swiped three bases on the night, the most since they stole a season-high five May 18 vs. Tacoma.

-The 3:38 game time is the longest Isotopes contest of the 2023 season.

-Torrealba belted his first Triple-A homer, a game-tying solo shot in the top of the 9th inning. He also recorded two hits for the second-straight night. His two RBI marks the second time he's driven in multiple runs.

-Daniel Cope blasted a first-inning homer, a two-run shot, for his fourth clout of the year and first since June 9 vs. Sugar Land. He has two homers over his last four games after going homerless for 18 contests. He also extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching a career-high set twice with Double-A Hartford (also: May 4-28 and Aug. 11 - Sept. 4)

During the streak he is slashing .379/.406/.586 with two homers and seven RBI. Additionally, he registered his seventh multi-hit effort of the year and second three-hit game. He has driven in two in each of his last two games.

-Connor Kaiser went 1-for-6 with a with a run-scoring double. He has a hit in seven on his last nine games while batting .300 (9x30). He also collected RBI in back-to-back games for the second time in his last seven games.

-Hunter Stovall swatted two hits, including a double, for his 15th multi-hit effort and his fifth in his last 10 games.

-Jimmy Herron recorded a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases. The outfielder swiped two bags for the second time this year and first since May 18 vs. Tacoma. He has six stolen bases on the year.

-Cole Tucker compiled his seventh multi-hit contest of the year and his third three-hit game, including in back-to-back games. He hit two RBI doubles in extras (10th and 12th innings). It's also the second time this year he's swatted two doubles in a game (also: June 11 vs. Sugar Land) after not having done so since June 25, 2019, with Triple-A Indianapolis.

-Cordova collected his first Triple-A hit in the 12th inning, a two-run double, to put the game away.

-Yonathan Daza collected a hit to extend his hitting streak to seven games (9x26).

-Trevor Boone is hitting just .095 (4x42) since May 31. All four hits have come in two games.

-Gavin Hollowell worked 2.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and a walk while fanning four, a season-high. He has allowed just one hit or fewer in seven of his nine outings.

-Riley Pint earned his first win of the year after tossing 2.0 innings and allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk while tying a season-high with five strikeouts. The five strikeouts are also tied for the most by an Isotopes reliever. He has not allowed an earned run in four June appearances (7.0 innings.

-Isotopes starter Karl Kauffmann tossed 3.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and no walks. He fanned two. Kauffmann has allowed at least four runs in 16 of his 24 Triple-A starts, dating back to 2022.

-The Isotopes allowed four runs in the opening frame. On the year, they've surrendered 57, the most in all of MiLB.

-Albuquerque pitching has relented four runs in an inning 21 times in 2023.

-Offensively, the Isotopes scored four runs of their own in the second frame. The club has plated four runs in an inning 18 times in 2023.

-Tacoma's Jose Rodriguez completed just 1.0 inning, the second-shortest start by an opposing pitcher this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game four Friday night at 8:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Ben Braymer to the hill while Tacoma is slated to start Darren McCaughen.

