Albuquerque Falters Late in 10-8 Loss

June 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes leading, 6-2, heading into the seventh frame, Sugar Land plated eight runs over the final three frames, including two in the top of the ninth to take the lead behind two Albuquerque errors, to secure a 10-8 triumph over the home club at RGCU Field Friday night.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's four-run blown-lead is the second-largest this season. The largest blown lead occurred May 5 vs. Sugar Land when the Isotopes lost a six-run lead en route to a 9-8 defeat.

-With the loss, Albuquerque is a season-low 13-games under .500 (24-37). The club has lost 10 of its last 12 contests.

-The Isotopes bullpen was charged with five runs, three earned, on the night after allowing just three runs over their previous 24 innings.

-Albuquerque's Coco Montes swiped the club's first stolen base since May 21 vs. Tacoma, a span of 15 games. It was the longest stretch without a stolen base since a 16-game streak from Aug. 28, 2018 - April 12, 2019. It was also Montes' first stolen base since May 16 vs. Tacoma.

-The Isotopes swatted three homers in a game for the first time since mashing four on May 28 vs. Round Rock.

-Albuquerque pitching allowed double-digits runs for the 17th time this season and the first since May 30 at Salt Lake.

-Coco Montes registered two hits for his team-leading 28th multi-hit effort and his third in his last four games.

Montes' 78 hits on the year are tied for the most in MiLB (also: Ronny Mauricio, Syracuse, 78).

-Trevor Boone's RBI single in the second inning ended a six-game hitless streak (0-for-21). In the fourth frame he connected on his fourth homer of the year and first since May 23. The outfielder also registered his ninth multi-hit effort of the season and his first RBIs since May 30 at Salt Lake.

-Daniel Cope clobbered his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, and his first since April 14 at El Paso, a span of 58 at-bats. He also has a modest five-game hitting streak. During the stretch he is slashing .313/.389/.500 with a homer and three RBI.

-Hunter Stovall smashed two hits, including a four-bagger, for his 13th multi-hit performance and his third in his last six games. He now has three homers in his last six games after only tallying one over his first 32 games.

-Jimmy Herron hammered two hits for his 14th multi-hit effort of the year, his second-straight and his fourth in his last six games. During that stretch, he is is slashing .409/.435/.682 (9x22) with a double, a triple, a homer and five RBI.

-Michael Toglia recorded just his second extra-base hit in his last 11 contests. During that stretch he is hitting just .156 (7x45). He also drew two walks for the fifth time this year.

-Karl Kauffmann completed 6.2 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, three homers and two walks while fanning five. The 6.2 completed frames are a season-high for Kauffmann and is tied for the most innings by an Isotopes starter this year (also: Phillips Valdez, May 9 at Las Vegas). Additionally, he has spun at least 6.0 innings four times this season. Lastly, the three homers relented are a season-high.

-Nick Mears allowed three runs on the night, the third time this year the reliever has surrendered at least three in an outing.

-Albuquerque starters have given up eight dingers to Sugar Land hitters over the first four games of the series.

-The Isotopes committed two errors for the first since June 3 at Salt Lake. With the two errors, they now have the third-fewest miscues in the PCL, two more than leader (Reno).

-Albuquerque allowed two runs in the top of the first. On the year, they've surrendered 53, tied for the most in all of MiLB with Sugar Land.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game five Saturdayday night at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Ben Braymer to the hill while Sugar Land is slated to start Bryan Garica.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.