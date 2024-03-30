Albuquerque Edges El Paso, 6-5
March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying run on base in the ninth inning Saturday after trailing 6-1 in the seventh but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-5. The teams have split the first two games of the series. It's the second straight year that the Chihuahuas have started a season 1-1.
The Chihuahuas' first run came on a solo home run in the second inning by right fielder Cal Mitchell. It was El Paso's first homer of the season. Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss. El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the seventh inning and has at least one RBI hit in the first two games of the season.
Albuquerque pitchers hit four Chihuahuas batters Saturday, including Bryce Johnson twice late in the game. El Paso pitcher Jay Groome didn't allow any runs or hits in his two-inning start.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Isotopes 6 Final Score (03/30/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (1-1), Albuquerque (1-1)
Next Game: Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-0, -.--) vs. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
