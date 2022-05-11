Albuquerque Bounces Back with 10-5 Win

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes middle of the order carried the load tonight, as Elehuris Montero, Carlos Pérez and Alan Trejo each drove in three RBI to propel Albuquerque (14-18) to a 10-5 win Wednesday night at Isotopes park.

In the box, the home team tallied 12 hits, one homer, one triple and three doubles. Eleven of the 12 hits came from the top five spots in the batting order. Wynton Bernard (two), Tim Lopes (two), Montero (three), Pérez (two) and Trejo (two) all had multi-hit performances. Lopes drove in the tenth run.

For the second-straight day, the Space Cowboys (13-19) plated runs in the first frame. J.J. Matejevic skied a two-out, two-run blast to left.

However, the Topes responded in the home half of the first as the first five Albuquerque hitters reached base to plate four runs. Bernard led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Lopes then drove Bernard home with an RBI single. Montero followed with a single of his own. That brought up Pérez, who hammered a two-run triple to the right-center field gap. He touched home when Trejo lined an RBI single to left.

The Space Cowboys put another homer into orbit in the third inning, this time Pedro Leon smoked a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left. Albuquerque led, 5-4.

An inning later, Montero got both of those runs back with a two-run clout of his own, his sixth of the year.

The home run barrage continued in the top of the fifth. Corey Julks connected on the third dinger of the day for the Space Cowboys, a solo shot, bringing the score to 7-5 in favor of the home team.

Pérez and Trejo tallied their third RBI of the game in the sixth with an RBI single and two run single, respectively, to grow the Topes lead to 10-5.

Riley Smith did not factor into the decision in his Rockies organizational debut. He tossed 4.0 innings and allowed four runs on five hits, two homers and one walk with five punchouts. Zach Lee, Justin Lawrence and J.D. Hammer each tossed 1.0 shutout inning.

Topes Scope: - Serven threw out two would-be base stealers for the second time this season (4/5 @ OKC). He has now thrown out seven runners in 2022.

-The Topes plated four runs in the first inning, marking the fifth time they've scored four runs in an inning this year.

-Two Albuquerque runners were picked off first base. Going into the game, the Isotopes had only been picked off the base paths once all year.

-Montero tallied a single, double and homer. It is the second time in the last three games he was a triple shy of the cycle.

-Bernard tallied his team-leading 11th multi-hit effort of the year.

-The Isotopes scored at least 10 runs at home for the seventh time this year in 14 games.

-Hammer leads the PCL in games pitched, 14.

-With the win, the Topes improve to 39-85 against On Deck: The Isotopes are set to host their second School Day Matinee tomorrow at 11:00 am MT. Dillon Overton is expected to start for the Isotopes while Brett Conine is slated to toe the rubber for the Space Cowboys.

