Albany Firewolves's Dyson Williams with a Goal vs. Swarm

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Williams wins it for Albany!!

The rookie rips the outside shot for his 1st game-winning goal.

@AlbFireWolves take it 11-10 over Georgia.

