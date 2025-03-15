Albany Firewolves's Dyson Williams with a Goal vs. Swarm

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Williams wins it for Albany!!

The rookie rips the outside shot for his 1st game-winning goal.

@AlbFireWolves take it 11-10 over Georgia.

