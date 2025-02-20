Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Schuylerville Football

February 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to honor Schuylerville High School Varsity Football as the High School Student-Athletes of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany! The Schuylerville High School Varsity Football team has shown their commitment to athletics, to their community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. The Schuylerville High School Varsity Football team will be honored during the FireWolves' game this Saturday, February 22 for their accomplishments on and off the field.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

Schuylerville High School Varsity Football

Congratulations to Schuylerville High School Varsity Football! The team won their first state title in program history this past fall as the 2024 NYSPHSAA Class C champions. Schuylerville defeated Salamanca High School 26-20 in a last minute win to claim the title.

The FireWolves wish the entire Schuylerville High School Varsity Football team continued success in the classroom and on the field. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's -Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

The Albany FireWolves next home game is this Saturday, February 22 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Philadelphia Wings for Alphie's Birthday.

Get tickets now for Alphie's Birthday on February 22! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.