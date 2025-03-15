Albany Firewolves Defeat Georgia Swarm 11-10

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







@AlbFireWolves pull off the 11-10 win over Georgia on @Marvel Superhero Night!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.