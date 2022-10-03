Alaskan Defenseman Brice French Re-Signs in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, NC - The Thunderbirds have re-signed six-foot-two-inch defenseman Brice French ahead of the upcoming 2022-2023 season. French was acquired late last season after starting his rookie year with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have him anchoring our back end," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "In a short time with us, Brice has earned a lot of respect from his teammates and makes everyone better around him."

The 22-year-old French finished his rookie campaign with 34 games of FPHL experience, coupled with nine assists and 57 penalty minutes. French skated for Carolina in three games at the end of last year's regular season, as well as Game 1 of a second round series against Watertown.

"I can't wait to get back and do what I love in front of the best fans in the FPHL," said French. "I felt like I was at home and with family from the first minute I got to Carolina."

Before arriving in the FPHL, French concluded a strong junior career in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League (NA3HL). Split between the Sheridan Hawks and Texas Roadrunners, French racked up 132 penalty minutes in 46 games.

"Our fans should be really excited to watch his compete and team first mentality," said Rutledge of French. "He's a player that keeps opponents honest all over the ice. He's going to be a fan favorite to watch for sure."

The Fairbanks, Alaska native will join the Thunderbirds for their season opener on October 21st in Port Huron. Single game tickets for the team's home opener on October 29th are on sale now, head to www.carolinathunderbirds.com for more information.

