Alamo Irish Classic Returns to Wolff Stadium

Notre Dame, UTSA, University of the Incarnate Word, and Toledo Make Up the Four-Team Field San Antonio - Wolff Stadium will once again host the Alamo Irish Classic. The four-day, round-robin style tournament will run from Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23. The tournament's namesake, Notre Dame University, will be joined by the University of Texas at San Antonio, the University of the Incarnate Word, and the University of Toledo.

"Once again we at the Missions are happy to host the Alamo Irish Classic," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. "The tremendous baseball fans here in San Antonio always enjoy getting to see the sport at the collegiate level and these great student-athletes love the opportunity to play in a professional ballpark."

Tickets are available at the Missions Box Office on the day of each game. Tickets are good for all games on the day of purchase and are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Children two and under are admitted free of charge. The schedule is listed below.

Thursday, February 20

* 2:00 p.m. Toledo vs. UTSA * 6:00 p.m. Incarnate Word vs. Notre Dame

Friday, February 21

* 2:00 p.m. UTSA vs. Toledo * 6:00 p.m. Incarnate Word vs. Notre Dame

Saturday, February 22

* 12:00 p.m. Toledo vs. Incarnate Word * 3:00 p.m. Toledo vs. Notre Dame * 6:00 p.m. UTSA vs. Notre Dame

Sunday, February 23

* 12:00 p.m. Incarnate Word vs. UTSA

