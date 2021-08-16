Aladdin Plays on the Big Screen for FirstEnergy Movie Night August 28 at Canal Park

August 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The 2019 live-action movie "Aladdin" will be shown on the video board at Canal Park Saturday, Aug. 28, for the next FirstEnergy Movie Night in downtown Akron. Tickets are just $5 per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Summa Health Foundation.

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 253-5153 or CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS. Seating is first-come, first-served, with blankets allowed for on-field seating in the outfield grass. Seating in the general seating bowl is general admission, also $5 per person.

Gates open for the event on at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and the show time is 7 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food and beverage is allowed.

The RubberDucks start a six-game homestand Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park. Tickets are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with regular season home games through Sept. 19. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.