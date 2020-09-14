Akron RubberDucks to Host Third "Swing for Your Swag" Event Sunday, September 20

September 14, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - This Sunday, September 20, the Akron RubberDucks will hold a third safe, socially-distanced edition of the fan-favorite Swing For Your Swag event. From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., RubberDucks fans will have the opportunity to show off their hitting skills in the batter's box and win exclusive prizes, all while enjoying live baseball entertainment at Canal Park on the HD video board in right field.

Fans can win assorted prizes including autographed memorabilia by hitting a baseball into one of the many target zones scattered in the outfield. Among the great prizes being given away Sunday afternoon, the grand prize of a 2021 Akron RubberDucks season ticket package will be awarded to any fan who can hit a home run over the fence in the outfield.

"Our parent club the Cleveland Indians are right in the middle of an intense playoff race as they compete for another AL Central Division crown, and fans can feel that same excitement as they swing for their swag this Sunday at Canal Park," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "We've loved the positive response from our fans about Swing for Your Swag, and this will be another great way to safely bring together baseball fans from all across Northeast Ohio."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. Fans in attendance for this event at Canal Park will be socially-distanced within the seating bowl and while on the field.

TICKETS

All tickets to "Swing for Your Swag" are available for $20 and can be purchased BY PHONE ONLY at (330) 253-5153. For fans not interested in taking swings on the field, spectator tickets are available for $15, which includes a reserved seat and a meal voucher. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase additional 90-second rounds of batting practice for $10. All fans in attendance will pick up their tickets, meal and swing vouchers from a RubberDucks staff member at the designated check-in table at the main gates upon entry to the event. When fans arrive to the ballpark, the RubberDucks ask fans to have all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.