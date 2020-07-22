Akron RubberDucks to Host "Swing for Your Swag" July 24

(AKRON, OHIO) July 22, 2020 - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to host their first "Swing for Your Swag" event on July 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., where RubberDucks fans have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field at Canal Park and win great prizes. At this safe, socially-distanced event, RubberDucks fans will be able to take ten swings in the batter's box and show off their skills while enjoying live baseball entertainment at Canal Park.

Fans can win assorted prizes including autographed memorabilia by hitting a baseball into one of the many target zones scattered in the outfield. Among the great prizes being given away Friday night, the grand prize of a 2021 Akron RubberDucks season ticket package will be awarded to any fan who can hit a home run over the fence in the outfield. All fans in attendance will be able to usher in Opening Weekend with live baseball entertainment on the HD video board in right field.

"Baseball is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the Opening Weekend of Major League Baseball than by taking swings down on the field," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "Swing for Your Swag will be a great way to bring together our RubberDucks community as we welcome in the long-awaited arrival of baseball."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. Fans in attendance for this event at Canal Park will be socially-distanced within the seating bowl and while on the field.

For more information on this event, connect with the RubberDucks on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, on Instagram at @akronrubberducks, or visit our Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks for that announcement.

TICKETS

All tickets to "Swing for Your Swag" are available for $20 and include a Perfect Game concessions coupon, which includes a hot dog, bag of chips and choice of soft drink. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling the RubberDucks Ticket office at (330) 253-5151 or by email at [email protected] Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket-either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device-at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

