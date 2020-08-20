Akron RubberDucks to Host Second "Swing for Your Swag" Event August 28

(AKRON, OHIO) - Back by popular demand, the Akron RubberDucks will host their second safe, socially-distanced "Swing for your Swag" event of the summer August 28, presented by AtNetPlus. All RubberDucks fans in attendance will have the opportunity to show off their skills and win great prizes during batting practice on the field at Canal Park by hitting a baseball into designated tiered zones in the outfield within 90 seconds. Gates open for this exciting event at 6 p.m. as RubberDucks fans will have the opportunity to take batting practice and enjoy live baseball entertainment afterwards at Canal Park.

Fans can win merchandise deals and assorted prizes, including autographed memorabilia from your favorite RubberDucks players, by hitting a baseball into one of the many target zones scattered in the outfield. Among the great prizes being given away next Friday night, the grand prize of a 2021 Akron RubberDucks season ticket package will be awarded to any fan who can hit a home run over the fence in the outfield. All fans in attendance will be able to enjoy more live baseball entertainment on the HD video board in right field.

"RubberDucks fans of all ages had a blast at our first 'Swing for your Swag' event in July, and we can't wait to bring more fun to our loyal fans August 28," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "We've prioritized safety all summer long at Canal Park, and this second 'Swing for Your Swag' event will be another great way to bring together our RubberDucks community safely as we continue to celebrate the return of baseball."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. Fans in attendance for this event at Canal Park will be socially-distanced within the seating bowl and while on the field.

For more information on this event, connect with the RubberDucks on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, on Instagram at @akronrubberducks, or visit our Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks for that announcement.

All tickets to "Swing for Your Swag" are available for $20 and can be purchased BY PHONE ONLY at (330) 253-5151 starting Monday, August 24 at 9 a.m. For fans not interested in taking swings on the field, spectator tickets are available for $15, which includes a reserved seat and meal voucher. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase additional 90-second rounds of batting practice for $10. All fans in attendance will pick up their tickets, meal and swing vouchers from a RubberDucks staff member at the designated check-in table at the main gates upon entry to the event. When fans arrive to the ballpark, the RubberDucks ask fans to have all members of their party together at the time of entry.

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

