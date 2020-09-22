Akron RubberDucks to Host Safe, Socially-Distanced Watch Party for St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Archbishop Hoban Football Game September 25

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to once again host two of Akron's premier high schools for a livestream of the 45th all-time rivalry matchup between the Archbishop Hoban Knights and the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish on Friday, September 25. All fans can enjoy a socially-distanced livestream of the game on the 26' x 68' HD video board beginning at 7 p.m., with Canal Park opening to fans at 6 p.m.

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. Capacity for this event Friday, September 25 will be very limited, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as interest is expected to be high.

All seating for this event at Canal Park will be socially-distanced within the seating bowl, with the Archbishop Hoban cheering section on the visitor's side behind the first base dugout and the St. Vincent-St. Mary cheering section on the home side behind the third base dugout.

"We were so fortunate to host these schools at our ballpark back on July 11 for the first installment of the Senior Night Spotlight Series, and we can't wait to bring together our community once again for this awesome event" said Archbishop Hoban graduate and RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "The friendly rivalry between these schools brings out the best of what Akron has to offer, and we can't wait to offer fans a safe, socially-distanced place to cheer on their teams."

All tickets for Friday's watch party are available for $10 and can be purchased by registering online at akronrubberducks.com or by calling (330) 253-5153.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Fans are asked to arrive with all members of their party at the time of entry into the ballpark. All aisleways in the seating bowl will be designated with one-way enter only or exit only signage to maintain social distance for all fans in attendance.

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

