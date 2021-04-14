Akron RubberDucks to Host Mascot Auditions for 2021 Season

(AKRON, OHIO) - Have you ever wanted to bring fun to the fans at Canal Park? Then being a RubberDucks mascot might be for you! The Akron RubberDucks are searching for performers to play the four mascots, Webster, Rubberta, Homer, and Orbit during RubberDucks home games for the 2021 season.

All interested candidates can send their résumé to communityrelations@akronrubberducks.com, and they will be contacted by a RubberDucks staff member to coordinate an in-person, socially-distanced audition appointment at Canal Park.

The deadline to apply for a position as a RubberDucks mascot is Friday, April 30. Candidates are encouraged to send in their résumés early due to expected high interest and performers will be selected on a rolling basis as we get closer to the RubberDucks home opener May 4.

"Our mascots truly bring Canal Park to life!" said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "Whether it's Webster, Rubberta, Homer, or Orbit, all of our mascots are fun for fans of every age. We want the best of the best to bring their outgoing personality to the ballpark this year as we welcome the return of RubberDucks baseball to the Rubber City!"

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season, powered by FirstEnergy, opens at home May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

