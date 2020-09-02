Akron RubberDucks to Host First Movie Night of 2020 at Canal Park September 5

September 2, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to once again be hosting Movie Night on the field this Saturday, September 5, which is proudly presented by Stark State College, Union Home Mortgage, and Bober Markey Fedorovich. Fans can enjoy a socially-distanced movie screening on the 26' x 68' HD video board beginning at 6 p.m., with Canal Park opening to the public at 5 p.m. Fans will have the option to purchase reserved seats within the seating bowl or purchase four-person or eight-person pods on the field.

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The capacity for this event Saturday, September 5 will be limited to 1,300 fans in attendance.

All seating on the field at Canal Park will be socially-distanced, and access to the field will only be permitted for those who have purchased field seating. The Akron RubberDucks grounds crew will have specific sections on the field laid out for fans to ensure that all attendees are adhering to social distancing protocols. Field seating for this event will be limited to 250 fans.

"Movie Night on the field is one of our favorite family-friendly events we host every year at Canal Park, and we can't wait for it to be its grand return with Frozen II," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "We pride ourselves in offering Affordable, Family Fun for all fans here at Canal Park, and Frozen II is the perfect movie for RubberDucks fans of any age. We take safety very seriously at Canal Park so that we can assure all fans at this event will be able to enjoy a safe, socially-distant Movie Night in the heart of Akron."

TICKETS

All tickets for Movie Night, presented by Stark State, Union Home Mortgage, and Bober Markey Fedorovich, are available for $10 and can be purchased by phone at (330) 253-5151. The RubberDucks box office will open Saturday, Sept. 5 for fans to purchase tickets at the ballpark. Fans are asked to with all members of their party together at the time of entry into the ballpark.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Fans with field seating can only enter the field from behind the first base dugout and can only exit behind the third base dugout, so as to promote social-distancing while fans are not in their reserved pods on the field. All aisleways in the seating bowl will be designated with one-way enter only or exit only signage to maintain social distance for all fans in attendance.

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2020

Akron RubberDucks to Host First Movie Night of 2020 at Canal Park September 5 - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.