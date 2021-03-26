Akron RubberDucks to Host Comedy Night May 14 Featuring Preacher Lawson
March 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - Adding to an already fun-filled schedule of promotions this summer at Canal Park, the Akron RubberDucks are proud to announce a night of family-friendly comedy featuring America's Got Talent finalist, Preacher Lawson, on May 14.
This one night only event will be headlined by an hour-long performance from Preacher Lawson, who has been featured on BET+ for his 2019 comedy special, "Get To Know Me" and his very popular comedy page on YouTube. Lawson gained notoriety for performing his standup comedy on two seasons of America's Got Talent- reaching the final round in season 12 and placing 5th in America's Got Talent: The Champions.
The family-friendly and socially-distanced event at Canal Park will open to the public at 7 p.m., with the opening act taking the stage at 8 p.m., followed by Preacher Lawson's headlining performance at 8:30 p.m. Fans of all ages are welcome to Canal Park for this event.
Tickets for this special night of comedy are $30 each in the seating bowl with pod seating, and $200 VIP upgrades are available for socially-distanced tables of four on the field at Canal Park. Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 29, and are available via akronrubberducks.com "This summer at Canal Park has something for everybody, and we can't wait to bring this truly special night of comedy to Akron," said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "We are so proud to welcome Preacher Lawson to our ballpark, and this night of socially-distanced fun promises to deliver laughs for fans of any age!" The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. Masks are required for all fans who enter Canal Park, except when eating or drinking in their assigned seating location. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board... The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Double-A Northeast League Stories from March 26, 2021
"This summer at Canal Park has something for everybody, and we can't wait to bring this truly special night of comedy to Akron," said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "We are so proud to welcome Preacher Lawson to our ballpark, and this night of socially-distanced fun promises to deliver laughs for fans of any age!"
The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. Masks are required for all fans who enter Canal Park, except when eating or drinking in their assigned seating location. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Akron RubberDucks to Host Comedy Night May 14 Featuring Preacher Lawson
- Akron RubberDucks to Begin Hiring Multiple Gameday Staff Positions for 2021 Season
- Akron RubberDucks Announce Game Times, Promotions Schedule for 2021 Home Games
- 2021 RubberDucks Field Staff Announced, Rouglas Odor to Return as Manager
- Akron RubberDucks Receive 2021 Schedule, Home Opener Set for May 4