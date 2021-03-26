Akron RubberDucks to Host Comedy Night May 14 Featuring Preacher Lawson

(AKRON, OHIO) - Adding to an already fun-filled schedule of promotions this summer at Canal Park, the Akron RubberDucks are proud to announce a night of family-friendly comedy featuring America's Got Talent finalist, Preacher Lawson, on May 14.

This one night only event will be headlined by an hour-long performance from Preacher Lawson, who has been featured on BET+ for his 2019 comedy special, "Get To Know Me" and his very popular comedy page on YouTube. Lawson gained notoriety for performing his standup comedy on two seasons of America's Got Talent- reaching the final round in season 12 and placing 5th in America's Got Talent: The Champions.

The family-friendly and socially-distanced event at Canal Park will open to the public at 7 p.m., with the opening act taking the stage at 8 p.m., followed by Preacher Lawson's headlining performance at 8:30 p.m. Fans of all ages are welcome to Canal Park for this event.