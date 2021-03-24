Akron RubberDucks to Begin Hiring Multiple Gameday Staff Positions for 2021 Season

March 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Do you or someone you know want to work in baseball? Then, the Akron RubberDucks might just be the place for you! The Akron RubberDucks are now hiring for multiple positions at Canal park for both Akron Baseball and Food & Beverage roles.