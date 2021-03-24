Akron RubberDucks to Begin Hiring Multiple Gameday Staff Positions for 2021 Season
March 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - Do you or someone you know want to work in baseball? Then, the Akron RubberDucks might just be the place for you! The Akron RubberDucks are now hiring for multiple positions at Canal park for both Akron Baseball and Food & Beverage roles.
Interested candidates can apply by emailing their resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com The RubberDucks are hiring for the following positions: Akron Baseball * Clean Team * Daytime Suite Cleaners * Fun Zone Attendants * Gate Security * Ticket Takers * Gameday Grounds Crew * Ushers * Team Shop Associates Food & Beverage * Bartenders * Cashiers * Cooks * Food Runners * Concession Stand Managers * Restaurant Servers * Hosts/Hostesses * Warehouse Associates "Gameday staff play a vital role in creating the Affordable, Family Fun that we offer at Canal Park, so we are looking for energetic staff that can help us continue to make that goal a reality," said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "The 2021 season begins May 4, so be sure to get those applications early as we continue to count down the days until opening day at Canal Park!" Find more information on working with the RubberDucks by visiting the Employment Opportunities page • Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board... The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
