Akron RubberDucks to Begin Hiring Multiple Gameday Staff Positions for 2021 Season

March 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release


(AKRON, OHIO) - Do you or someone you know want to work in baseball? Then, the Akron RubberDucks might just be the place for you! The Akron RubberDucks are now hiring for multiple positions at Canal park for both Akron Baseball and Food & Beverage roles.

Interested candidates can apply by emailing their resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com. Candidates will then be directed to a link where they indicate which department/positions they are interested. Once the candidate's information has been submitted, RubberDucks hiring managers will select candidates for an interview and will follow up with further details for scheduling.

The RubberDucks are hiring for the following positions:

Akron Baseball

* Clean Team

* Daytime Suite Cleaners

* Fun Zone Attendants

* Gate Security

* Ticket Takers

* Gameday Grounds Crew

* Ushers

* Team Shop Associates

Food & Beverage

* Bartenders

* Cashiers

* Cooks

* Food Runners

* Concession Stand Managers

* Restaurant Servers

* Hosts/Hostesses

* Warehouse Associates

"Gameday staff play a vital role in creating the Affordable, Family Fun that we offer at Canal Park, so we are looking for energetic staff that can help us continue to make that goal a reality," said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "The 2021 season begins May 4, so be sure to get those applications early as we continue to count down the days until opening day at Canal Park!"

Find more information on working with the RubberDucks by visiting the Employment Opportunities page on akronrubberducks.com to join the best community in QuAkron!

