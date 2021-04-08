Akron RubberDucks Set to Host Virtual Auditions for National Anthem Performers

April 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers for the 2021 season. All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or fewer), and musicians must send a digital submission via video of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem no later than April 22nd.

Virtual submissions are the only way to audition for 2021 national anthem performances at Canal Park, no other arrangements can be made at this time. In-person auditions will return in 2022.

Performers can submit their auditions by sending their video, along with their name(s), address, and phone number to promotions@akronrubberducks.com. Digital submissions can be accepted via YouTube video, Vimeo, WeTransfer, or other transfer site that allows for downloading videos.

All virtual auditions must meet the following criteria:

All auditions must be no longer than two minutes

All participants are encouraged to use the highest possible audio and video recording available, within reason. Cell phone videos are perfectly acceptable. Please make sure the camera is steady, oriented horizontally, and that the performer(s) are shown clearly in the center of the shot if possible.

Auditions should be recorded in a well-lit area.

It is not required to have a clear or scenic background; however, an area free from distractions is best.

Duet and group auditions are acceptable, but all performers must abide by social distancing guidelines throughout the audition.

"We want to hear the best performers in QuAkron this year at Canal Park!" said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "The performance of our Nation's anthem is an important moment before every RubberDucks game, and we can't wait to feature the most talented members of our community."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season, powered by FirstEnergy, opens at home May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 8, 2021

Akron RubberDucks Set to Host Virtual Auditions for National Anthem Performers - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.