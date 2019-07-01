Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (July 1-4)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Affordable, Family Fun returns to Canal Park this week with three straight night games vs. Altoona Curve followed by the Fourth on the Field celebration on Independence Day! These three games are packed with a celebration of sports meltdowns, an All-American T-Shirt giveaway, and a Kickoff to Independence Day fireworks show featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd themed fireworks!

Thursday's Fourth on the Field will feature of a showing of Marvel's hit film, "The Avengers," shown on the 26' x 68' HD video board. Following the movie, there will be a special "Real Life Heroes" ceremony before the start of the City of Akron's Independence Day fireworks show! Canal Park gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $5. There's an all-you-can-eat picnic option for $25, which includes movie ticket. A portion of the ticket proceeds from the night benefit the United Way of Summit County.

Tickets for the RubberDucks homestand start at $5 for advanced purchase and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

July 1-3 Homestand Highlights & Fourth on the Field

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME MONDAY - July 1 vs. Altoona (7:05 p.m.), presented by Cleveland.com and 94.9 WQMX

Probables: Altoona - RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 8.31) vs. Akron - LHP David Speer (2-2, 1.80)

"PLAYOFFS?!" Major Meltdowns - Highlighting the Best Sports Meltdowns - Even the world's best athletes and coaches lose their cool from time to time. We're highlighting some of the best sports meltdowns!

Charity Begins at Home - Christian Children's Home: Each Monday is a Charity Begins at Home night. The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause- Presented by Cleveland.com

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - July 2 vs. Altoona (7:05 p.m.), presented by Aaron's, First National Bank, and 1590 WAKR

Probables: Altoona - LHP Domingo Robles (2-1, 4.13) vs. Akron - RHP Jake Paulson (5-5, 4.04)

All-American Night - It's a celebration of all things American. From mullets to apple pie, things are about to get patriotic!

T-Shirt Tuesday - Every Tuesday home game features a different t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Collect all nine themed shirts! This week, it's All-American themed! Presented by Aaron's and First National Bank.

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - July 3 vs. Altoona (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7

Probables: Altoona - RHP Pedro Vasquez (6-1, 2.30) vs. Akron - LHP Sam Hentges (1-8, 4.97)

Kick off to Independence Day - Start your 4th of July festivities off with a BANG! It's our largest fireworks show of the year!

NOTE: Historically, tickets go fast for this game...fans, don't wait to get yours TODAY!!

Lynyrd Skynyrd Fireworks - Presented by Meijer

Wellness Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game will be filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7

Craft Beer Night - Every Wednesday a local craft brewery will feature its products at Canal Park. This week, it's CANTON BREWING COMPANY!

FOURTH ON THE FIELD - July 4 vs. Altoona (Gates at 6:00 p.m.), benefiting the United Way of Summit County

"The Avengers" - Hit movie scheduled to start at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Special Presentation: "Real Life Heroes" Ceremony following the movie

City of Akron Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Tickets: $5 at akronrubberducks.com, Canal Park Box Office (M-F 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or call 330-253-5151

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic: $25 (includes movie access)

Benefits: United Way of Summit County

NOTE: Blankets are permitted for the field, however strollers, chairs, and bug spray are not permitted on the field.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

