Akron RubberDucks ELCS Preview

AKRON, OH - Following a thrilling, four-game Western Division series win over the Altoona Curve, the Akron RubberDucks are back in the Eastern League Championship Series for the 11thtime since moving to Northeast Ohio in 1989. The RubberDucks will take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, in the best-of-five championship series beginning Tuesday evening.

Based on the league's alternating year-to-year schedule for home field advantage in the finals, Akron will host the first two games of the series at Canal Park, Tuesday, Sept. 11th, and Wednesday, September 12th. Both games will begin at 6:35 p.m. EST, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The venue will shift to New Hampshire's Northeast Delta Dental Stadium for Game 3 on Friday evening, September 14th, also at 6:35 p.m. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would also be played in Manchester on Saturday, September 15that 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, September 16th, at 1:35 p.m.

All games of the series will be broadcast live in the Akron area on radio and online. Games 1, 2 and 3 will be carried on Fox Sports 1350 AM. Saturday's Game 4, if necessary, will be carried live on WHLO 640 AM. Sunday's Game 5, if necessary, will be back on Fox Sports 1350 AM. Additionally, all RubberDucks games are available online for free via the originating station's iHeart Radio channel (1350 or 640), the TuneIn Radio app, as well as MiLB.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

The RubberDucks (78-62 reg. season) occupied first place in the Western Division from May 2nd through August 25th before call-ups and injuries took a toll. The Curve peaked at the right time, going 22-12 down the stretch to pass the Ducks and win the division title by a single game. Armed with the wild card, Akron posted back-to-back home wins last Wednesday and Thursday to grab a commanding 2-0 lead in the ELDS. After blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 3 at Altoona Friday, the Ducks left nothing to the imagination Saturday as they throttled the Curve, 9-0, to secure a 3-1 series win and improve to 5-0 all-time in post-season meetings against Altoona.

New Hampshire (76-62 reg. season), the wild card team of the EL Eastern Division, dispatched division-champ Trenton three games to none in the Eastern Division Series.

The RubberDucks were 3-3 in head-to-head competition against the Fisher Cats this season. The teams each went 2-1 in the opponent's ballpark. The teams played home-and-home three-game sets in the span of two weeks in June, with Akron visiting Manchester June 5th-7th, and the Cats invading Canal Park June 12th-14th.

This series will mark the first time Akron and New Hampshire have met for the Eastern League championship. Akron most recently hoisted the hardware in 2016, while the Fisher Cats last savored the championship spotlight in 2011.

RubberDucks Notes:

- The RubberDucks are managed by Tony Mansolino, who guided the team to a 78-62 record in his first season as a Double-A skipper. Mansolino, who managed High-A Lynchburg (Va.) to the Carolina League championship in 2017, has recorded 165 managerial wins the last two seasons.

- The RubberDucks have won five EL championships- 2003 vs. New Haven, 3-0; 2005 vs. Portland, 3-1; 2009 vs. Connecticut, 3-1; 2012 vs. Trenton, 3-1; and 2-16 vs. Trenton, 3-0.

- The then- Akron Aeros had an incredible run of five consecutive Finals appearances from 2005 to 2009, winning twice during that span.

- Akron unseated the defending champion Altoona Curve in the division series, and improved to 5-0 all-time in playoff matchups against Altoona.

- During the four-game series against the Curve, the RubberDucks hit .248, and the pitching staff held the Curve hitters to a .224 average.

- Counting the regular season and playoffs, 68 different players have suited up for the RubberDucks during the 2018 season.

- The RubberDucks had the 5th-most regular season wins (78) in all of Double-A baseball.

- The RubberDucks have an overall record of 40-32 record at home this season, including a 38-32 home record during the regular season. That included a streak of nine consecutive home wins between July 3rdand 22nd.

- The Ducks regular-season, staff ERA of 3.59 was the 2nd-lowest among all EL clubs, second only to Trenton (3.25).

- Defensively, Akron ranked tied for 4thin the league with a .978 collective fielding percentage. In 140 games, the Ducks committed 115 errors, but have been error-free in the playoffs so far.

- 2B Mark Mathiaswas the top-ranked defensive second baseman in the EL. Mathias made only six errors while handling the ball 474 times. His fielding percentage was .987.

- The team's active leading hitter is OF Andrew Calica, who batted .278, with six home runs and 49 RBI's in 115 games during the regular season. Calica started the playoffs 1-11, but had three key hits, including a homer, and three RBI in Game 4 against Altoona.

- The RubberDucks active leader in homers and RBI is OF Ka'ai Tom. He finished the regular season with 12 homers and 64 RBI in his rookie Double-A season.

- Calica and INF Sam Haggertyfinished with 27 and 24 stolen bases, respectively. Calica's 27 steals ranked 3rdin the EL. Neither has yet attempted a stolen base in the post-season.

- OF Tyler Kriegerset a new franchise record with a 24-games hitting streak, July 2nd-31st. Krieger was 39-100 (.390) during the streak, which was the longest in the EL this season.

- RHP Jake Paulsonwon the EL ERA title with a sparkling 3.04 ERA. He became just the second Akron pitcher to lead the league in ERA (Jeff Mutis, 1991).

- RHP Shane Bieberwas Akron's Opening Day starter this season. He was 3-0, with a 1.16 ERA in five starts before being called up to AAA. Bieber was called up to Cleveland and made his big-league debut on May 31stand now has nine wins for the Indians.

New Hampshire Notes:

- New Hampshire is managed by John Schneider, who was named the 2018 EL Manager of the Year.

- Schneider, 38, is in his first season at the AA level, but his 10thoverall as a skipper in the Blue Jays system. He has led his teams to a pair of league titles, including the Florida State League championship last season while managing High-A Dunedin (Fla.).

- Schneider played for the Fisher Cats during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

- The Fisher Cats have won a pair of EL titles- 2004 vs. Altoona, 3-0; and 2011 vs. Richmond, 3-1.

- New Hampshire swept the Trenton Thunder in the Eastern Division series. After winning the first two games at home, the Cats finished off the series with a 5-1 win on Friday night at ARM & HAMMER Park. Rain delayed the start of Game 3 for four hours. The first pitch was not thrown until 10:59 p.m.

- The Fisher Cats are the top offensive team in the EL. They led the league with 706 runs and a .272 team batting average during the regular season.

- New Hampshire finished the regular season 76-62, but only 36-32 in their home park, Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

- OF Harold Ramirezwon the EL batting title with a stellar .320 average. The 24-year-old native of Colombia also hit 11 homers and drove in 70 runs.

- 2B Cavan Biggiowas named EL MVP and Rookie of the Year. The son of MLB Hall of Fame member Craig Biggio, the 23-year-old infielder dazzled onlookers by hitting .252 with 26 homers, 23 doubles, 99 RBI and 20 steals in 132 games. So far in the post-season, Biggio is 4-10, with a double and seven RBI.

- Biggio's double-play partner is SS Bo Bichette, the son of former MLB all-star Dante Bichette. The younger Bichette also filled up the stat sheet with a .286 average, 11 home runs and 74 RBI. Bichette led the league with 154 hits.

- New Hampshire's Game 1 starter is RHP T.J. Zeuch, who finished 2ndto Akron's Jake Paulson in the EL ERA standings. Zeuch was 9-5, with a fine 3.08 ERA in 21 starts.

- Defensively, the Cats ranked tied for 4thout of 12 EL teams with a .978 fielding percentage.

- OF Andrew Guillotteis the top-ranked defensive outfielder in the league (0 errors in 231 total chances). The Cats have committed only one miscue so far in the playoffs.

- LHP Travis Bergenis the New Hampshire closer. He has saved one game in the playoffs, and saved seven out of nine during the regular season.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the EL Finals at Canal Park are available at the Canal Park box office, by phone at (330) 253-5151, and online at www.akronrubberducks.com.

