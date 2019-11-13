Akron RubberDucks Begin "20 Days of Giving" Promotion November 19

(AKRON, OHIO)- The Akron RubberDucks' annual "20 Days of Giving," begins Tuesday, Nov. 19. The "20 Days of Giving" promotion offers a variety of unique, experience-based prizes which are only available during this once-a-year promotion.

In addition to several autographed items and unique fan experiences, some of this year's prizes include a pair of tickets to the RubberDucks Hot Stove event featuring Tim Kurkjian, the opportunity for Webster to bring Chick-Fil-A to your office (limit 20), a promotional night devoted solely to the winner, a 2019 RubberDucks team signed bat, your own baseball card in the official team set, Corey Kluber/Mike Clevinger autographed baseball, a Francisco Lindor autographed baseball, and a grand prize of a guaranteed package of all 2020 bobblehead giveaways. See below for the complete list of all 20 prizes.

"The 20 Days of Giving is one of our most popular annual promotions," said Dave Burke, RubberDucks Vice President, Sales. "Several of our fans' favorite prizes are returning such as the giveaway guarantees, a chance for a kid to suit up and take batting practice, and to watch post-game fireworks from the dugout. We are excited about some of the new prizes for 2019, including a beanbag chair from Ultimate Sack, post-game batting practice in the batting cages, and a Shawshank Redemption Package including a Warden Norton bobblehead, a game jersey from that theme night, and an autographed baseball. These prizes make a perfect stocking stuffer for every RubberDucks fan this holiday season!"

The promotion will begin Tuesday, Nov. 19, and run on 20 weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 19, excluding Nov. 27-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are several ways for fans to be eligible for the daily prizes:

Season Tickets (Deposit or Paid-In-Full)

10-Ticket Flex Plans and 20-Ticket Flex Plans

Fireworks Packages (Friday and Saturday)

Group Outings (Deposit or Paid-In-Full)

Picnics (Deposit or Paid-In-Full)

Nightly Suite Rental (Deposit or Paid-In-Full)

Duck Bills (minimum $90 purchase)

Stocking Stuffer Package

Fans who have already committed for the 2020 season are still eligible to win. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 19, at noon.

One random prize will be awarded each day of the promotion to a random winner selected daily and announced on the RubberDucks' website, www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/AkronRubberducks, Twitter feed @AkronRubberDuck, and on Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

Fans can secure season tickets, flex plans, or arrange a group outing by contacting the Akron RubberDucks ticketing department at 330-253-5151, online at www.akronrubberducks.com or by email at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2020 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will open Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Binghamton, with the home opener at Canal Park on Friday, April 17. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

Complete 2019 "20 Days of Giving" Prize List

4 HOMERVILLE TICKETS

FREE ENTRY TO RUBBERDUCKS BASEBALL CAMP

WATCH FIREWORKS FROM THE DUGOUT AFTER THE GAME

YOUR KID SUITS UP FOR BATTING PRACTICE (14 & UNDER)

YOUR PHOTO IN THE RUBBERDUCKS BASEBALL CARD SET

HAVE A PROMOTIONAL NIGHT NAMED AFTER YOU

COMPLIMENTARY SUITE FOR 4TH ON THE FIELD

WEBSTER BRINGS CHICK-FIL-A TO YOUR OFFICE (LIMIT 20)

PERSONAL PRESS BOX EXPERIENCE

FREE HOT DOGS FOR EVERY HOME GAME (70)

2019 TEAM SIGNED BAT

PERSONALIZED RUBBERDUCKS JERSEY (NAME & NUMBER)

PAIR OF HOT STOVE TICKETS

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PACKAGE (WARDEN NORTON BOBBLEHEAD, GAME JERSEY, SIGNED BASEBALL)

ULTIMATE SACK BEANBAG CHAIR

POST GAME BATTING PRACTICE IN THE CAGES

2019 FULL BOBBLEHEAD PACKAGE

COREY KLUBER/MIKE CLEVINGER AUTOGRAPHED BALL

FRANCISCO LINDOR AUTOGRAPHED BALL

