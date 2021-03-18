Akron RubberDucks Announce Game Times, Promotions Schedule for 2021 Home Games

(AKRON, OHIO) - Professional baseball will finally be making its return Akron this summer, and the RubberDucks are adding to the excitement by announcing both the game times for all 60 home games and their 2021 promotional schedule. This season's promotions bring the long-awaiting arrival of celebrity appearances, jersey rebrand nights, and much more to Canal Park.

All 60 RubberDucks home games will offer a unique, creative way to bring the best affordable, family, fun to the ballpark including two celebrity appearances, eight bobblehead giveaway nights, ten T-Shirt Tuesdays, 23 fireworks nights, and much more.

Two celebrity guests will be making appearances at Canal Park, including the opportunity for a meet-and-greet package and exclusive bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Visiting Akron this summer are:

June 26 - Jaleel White, who played Urkel in the hit ABC sitcom "Family Matters"

August 21 - Jon Gries, who portrayed Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite

In addition to the above celebrity appearance bobblehead nights from the 2020 schedule, fans can receive Cleveland sports legends Shawn Kemp and Phil Dawson; characters like Sloth from "The Goonies," Farmer Fran from "the Waterboy", and Eddie Harris from "Major League," and an exclusive Orbit superhero bobblehead in collaboration with QuAkron Comicon.

"We are so proud to finally bring these exciting promotions to the ballpark this season!" RubberDucks Promotions Manager, Kyle Hixenbaugh said. "This season's promotional schedule brings new faces to ballpark while celebrating all the best that our QuAkron community has to offer. Some special nights this year include our Perros Calientes rebrand and Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5, Akron Pride night June 29 featuring t-shirt Tuesday, and September 3 commemoration of the Akron Black Tyrites."

The RubberDucks will play ten home series in 2021, which are all six games in length from Tuesday through Sunday. All Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will feature the best fireworks shows in QuAkron. Sunday Family FUNday home games will begin at 2:05 p.m. with the exception of 6:05 p.m. special holiday start times on July 4 Independence Day and September 5 with postgame fireworks shows.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday home game will begin at 6:35 p.m., with the exception of Opening Day May 4 (7:05 p.m.), and two weekday day games-Big Splash Day on July 21 (12:05 p.m.) and Education Day on September 14 (11:05 a.m.).

"2021 will be an extra special season for so many reasons, but this promotional schedule will bring that excitement to a new level as we've waited 20 months welcome our community back to Canal Park," said Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM. "Our T-Shirt Tuesdays are can't-miss events this summer, and we can't wait for the return of fan-favorites like Bark in the Park nights (June 2, Aug. 18) as well as awesome giveaways like our Youth Fauxback jersey night on June 5 and mullet cap giveaway (July 3) night in honor of NASCAR night!"

NIGHTLY PROMOTIONS

Tuesdays presented by Danbury Senior Living, First National Bank, WQMX 94.9 FM and 1590 WAKR: T-Shirt Tuesday - Each Tuesday features a unique T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Craft Beer Night - Every Tuesday a craft brewery will feature their products at Canal Park!

Wednesdays presented by Summa Health and WHLO 640 AM.: Wellness Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game will be filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. White Claw Wednesday - Celebrate Hump Day with White Claw Specials every Wednesday at the ballpark.

Thursdays presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland: Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $2 cold draft beer and soft drink specials at every Thursday home game.

Fridays - Electric Blue Fridays presented by FirstEnergy. Fridays presented by Local IQ/Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD: Fireworks Friday - Enjoy post-game fireworks after every Friday home game!

Saturdays presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE: Giveaway Saturdays - Every Saturday features a premium giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Saturdays also include celebrity appearances and post-game fireworks.

Sundays presented by Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio -powered by The Summit: Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field and kids 12 and under Run the Bases postgame* (All Family FUNday Activities Subject to Change Due to COVID-19), presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

2021 RUBBERDUCKS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

May

May 4: "Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home" Home Opener - T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "May the QUACK Be With You" Fan Appreciation Night! Post-game Magnet Schedule Giveaway - May the Fourth Fireworks presented by Union Home Mortgrage

May 5: Cinco De Mayo - Los Perros Calientes Rebrand Night - Team Wear Perros Calientes Jerseys

May 6: Thirsty Thursday - Frontline Worker Appreciation Night

May 7: Ken Thompson Appreciation Night - Kenny Loggins Fireworks

May 8: Cleveland Basketball Night - Shawn Kemp Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) - 90's Cleveland Basketball Jerseys - WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by Summa Health

May 9: Family FUNday - "Take Your Mom to the Game" Mother's Day Celebration

May 18: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "I Survived 2020 and All I Got Was This Stupid Shirt" 2020 Survivor Night

May 19: "SHHHH" Silent Night

May 20: Thirsty Thursday - Beer Olympics

May 21: Military Appreciation Night - Linkin Park Fireworks presented by Akron-Canton Airport

May 22: "Hey You Guys!" The Goonies Night - Sloth Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Serra Auto Park - Cyndi Lauper Fireworks

May 23: Family FUNday - Jurassic Park

June

June 1: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "Come On, Fellas. Rome Wasn't Built in a Day." Bad News Ducks

June 2: Bark in the Park #1 - Bring Your Dog to the Game presented by Johnny Lote's Latin Street Corn

June 3: Thirsty Thursday - Teacher Appreciation Night

June 4: "The Rebuild" Your ConeTown Team - Construction Night - Construction Jerseys - Kiss Fireworks presented by State and Federal Communications

June 5: Youth Sports Night - Youth Fauxback Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 12 & Under) - Ozzy Osbourne Fireworks

June 6: Family FUNday! "Ice Is My life!" Frozen - Ice Princess Appearance

June 22: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "Um, Akron is Haunted" The Office Branch Wars - Celebration of the Akron Dunder Mifflin Branch

June 23: Pajama Party

June 24: Thirsty Thursday - Ridiculousness

June 25: " Look! My Hot Dog is Green ($1,000 Cash Giveaway) - Justin Timberlake Fireworks presented by Akron - Canton Airport

June 26: "Did I Do That?" Family Matters Night - Steve Urkel Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Distillata - Jaleel White Appearance -WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by Synchrony

June 27: Family FUNday - MS Awareness Day presented by Oak Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis (CBAH)

June 29: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Akron Pride

June 30: "I've Got A Golden Ticket" Willy Wonka 50-year Anniversary

July

July 1: Thirsty Thursday - Happy Canada Day, Eh!

July 2: "Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy." Cobra Kai Night - WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by National Interstate Insurance

July 3: "Look! Another Left Turn!" NASCAR Night - Fauxback Mullet Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) - Zac Brown Band Fireworks

July 4: Family FUNday! - Fourth of July Celebration! - Imagine Dragons Fireworks (6:05 p.m.) presented by First Energy - The Only Downtown Akron 4th of July Fireworks Show This Year!

July 20: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "'Merica!" Summer Olympics Celebration

July 21: BIG Splash Day! (12:05 PM)

July 22: Thirsty Thursday - National Hot Dog Day

July 23: 45th Anniversary of AC/DC's High Voltage ACDC Fireworks presented by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations

July 24: Yoskilleeohdoh!" The Waterboy Night - Farmer Fran Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) - The Waterboy Jerseys - Creedence Clearwater Revival Fireworks presented by Summa Health

July 25: Family FUNday - "Ruh Roh Raggy!" Scooby Doo

August

August 3: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "Nobody Makes Me Bleed My Own Blood" Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

August 4: Jeopardy Night - What Is The Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

August 5: Thirsty Thursday - "Everybody Gets Lei'd" Hawaiian Night (Plastic Lei Giveaway)

August 6: ZOOperstars! Appearance - Dave Matthews Band Fireworks presented by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

August 7: "You Put Snot On The Ball?" Major League Night - Eddie Harris Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Ruoff Mortgage - WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by Medical Mutual of Ohio

August 8: Family FUNday - Princess Tea Party

August 17: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "Back Off Man, I'm a Scientist" Ghostbusters Night

August 18: Bark in the Park #2 - Bring Your Dog to the Game presented by Johnny Lote's Latin Street Corn

August 19: Thirsty Thursday - Irish Appreciation Night

August 20: The Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration - Akron Children's Hospital Patient-Designed Jerseys - Panic! at the Disco Fireworks

August 21: "Back In '82, I Used To Be Able To Toss A Pigskin A Quarter Of A Mile." Napoleon Dynamite Night - Uncle Rico Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Local #219 & the Mechanical Contractors Association of Akron - Jon Gries Appearance - Jamiroquai Fireworks presented by Meijer

August 22: Family FUNday - "Gotta Catch 'Em All" - 25th Anniversary of Pokemon

August 31: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "Duck Yeah!" Auto Correct Night

September

September 1: Take me out to the BALD Game - Celebration of Bald People

September 2: Thirsty Thursday Throwdown - Pro Wrestling Night

September 3: Salute To The Negro Leagues Night -The Akron Black Tyrites - Earth, Wind, & Fire Fireworks presented by KeyBank

September 4: Cleveland Football Night - Phil Dawson Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General - Scorpions Fireworks presented by KeyBank

September 5: "You're A Little Scary Sometimes, You Know That? Brilliant ... But Scary," Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - $1,000 Cash Dash & Wizard Fireworks presented by KeyBank (6:05 PM)

September 14: Education Day (11:05 AM)

September 15: T-Shirt Wednesday? "Whoops, We Forgot To Give These Out Last Night" Hispanic Heritage Night - Team Wear Perros Calientes Jerseys

September 16: Thirsty Thursday - MXC (Most Extreme Elimination Challenge)

September 17: Canal Park Auto Mall - Used Car Giveaway - STEM Night - Twenty One Pilots Fireworks

September 18: QuAkron Comicon - Orbit Superhero Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by WBNX-TV - Elton John Fireworks presented by FedEx Custom Critical

September 19: Family FUNday - "Talk Like a Pirate" - Fan Appreciation Day - Pirate Flag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) presented by First Energy - Captain Jack Sparrow Appearance

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season, powered by FirstEnergy, opens at home May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

