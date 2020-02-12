Akron RubberDucks Announce 2020 Bobblehead Schedule

(AKRON, OHIO)- The Akron RubberDucks are excited to announce another jam-packed lineup of fan-favorite bobblehead giveaways for the 2020 season at Canal Park. These collectible bobbleheads will be available to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on select Akron RubberDucks home games in 2020.

This year's list of bobbleheads for the 2020 season includes something for all fans whether it's the return of the always-popular Cleveland Basketball Night (May 16th) or Cleveland Football Night (August 15th) to bobbleheads from classic movies The Goonies or Napoleon Dynamite.

Below is the list of all eight bobblehead giveaway nights at Canal Park for the 2020 season:

- Cleveland Basketball Night - Shawn Kemp - May 16th Presented by Summa Health

- The Goonies Night - Sloth - May 23rd Presented by Serra Auto Park

- The WaterBoy Night - Farmer Fran - June 27th Presented by Summa Health

- Family Matters Night - Steve Urkel - July 18th Presented by Distillata

- Major League Night - Eddie Harris- August 1st

- Cleveland Football Night - Phil Dawson - August 15th Presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General

- Napoleon Dynamite Night - Uncle Rico - August 22nd Presented by Mechanical Contractors Association of Akron

- Quakron Comicon Night - Superhero Orbit - September 5th

"RubberDucks fans have always loved bobblehead giveaway nights here at Canal Park with lines stretching all the way down Main Street," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "and I think fans will be thrilled with the lineup we have set for the 2020 season. Our promotions team has some pretty special things planned for this season, and we here at Canal Park can't wait for fans to experience the fun!"

VIP packages are on sale now to meet Jaleel White, best known for his role as Steve Urkel on Family Matters, on July 18th; Blake Clark, AKA Farmer Fran from The WaterBoy, on June 27th; and Jon Gries, the famous Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite, on August 22nd. Reserve your opportunity to meet these celebrities and guarantee your bobblehead, starting at just $65 per ticket, by calling 330-375-1706 -- space is very limited! A little number of guaranteed bobbleheads are available - while supplies last - by calling 330-375-1706.

Ticket packages and group outings for RubberDucks home games are available by calling the ticket office at 330-251-5153.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2020 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will open Thursday, April 9, 2020, with the 24th home opener at Canal Park on Friday, April 17. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

