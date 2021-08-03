Akins Leads Missoula to Series Win Monday over Rockies

Missoula, MT.- The first order of business for the Missoula PaddleHeads on Monday night would entail finishing up what they started the previous night in game 5 of the series opposite the Grand Junction Rockies.

Play was suspended Sunday night in the bottom of the eighth inning with Missoula leading 10-6. Missoula would score a pair of runs when play resumed adding to the cushion and would end up coming away with a 12-8 victory. This meant the PaddleHeads would have an opportunity to earn a series win Monday in the finale.

Kevin Hilton exited the ballgame in the first game of the series Wednesday in the third inning due to a knee injury. However, the Southern California native would be right back out there on Monday night taking the ball for the second time. Vinny Esposito doubled home a run in the top of the first inning to quickly give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. But that would prove to be the only highlight offensively for Grand Junction as the PaddleHeads would cruise to a series win by a final score of 8-1.

Hilton was solid in his four innings of work allowing only one hit, and no earned runs while striking out three.

The bullpen combination of Davis Delorefice, Mason Schwellenbach, and Mark Simon would do the rest over the next three innings allowing no runs while striking out 4.

Clay Fisher would put an exclamation point on an extraordinary series offensively in the home half of the first driving in a pair on a double into left field that put the PaddleHeads on top for good. Fisher would finish the game 2-for-4 with 3 driven in. Overall in the series, Fisher finished 15-for-28 over the 6 game stretch with three doubles, a triple, home run, and 9 RBIs.

After both offenses were quiet during innings 2 through 4, the PaddleHeads were able to break through in the fifth extending their lead thanks to a 5-run rally. Jared Akins would clear the bases with a 3-run double that made the score 6-1. Akins would also round out the scoring in the next inning on a triple into right center finishing the day 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs.

Missoula (45-18) clinched a series win in the 6-game slate Monday opposite the Southern Division leading Rockies (35-27) Monday. After an off-day Tuesday, Missoula will hit the road Wednesday to square off with the Billings Mustangs (29-34) for the opening of a 6-game slate. Billings has been on a roll in the second half of the Pioneer League season leading the Northern Division with a record of (11-4). Action from Dehler Park is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. Hear the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

