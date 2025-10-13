A'ja Wilson's Buckets in the Finals

Published on October 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MVP Behavior

A'ja Wilson's Finals series averages: 28.5 PTS | 11.8 REB | 4.0 AST | 2.0 BLK

Check out her buckets from Game 1- Game 4 of the WNBA Finals presented by Youtubetv!

