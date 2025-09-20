A'ja Wilson Tied Playoff Career-High in Points with 38 in MONSTER Performance! (September 18, 2025)
Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson played her cards right in the Las Vegas Aces' Game 3 win to advance to the Semi-Finals
Ã°Å¸ÆÂ38 PTS (ties playoff career-high) Ã°Å¸ÆÂ5 REB Ã°Å¸ÆÂ3 STL
She ties Angel McCoughtry for the 3rd most 30+ PTS games (6) in postseason history!
WNBA Playoffs presented by Google
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2025
- Top Quotes from Valkyries 2025 Exit Interviews - Golden State Valkyries
- Kelsey Mitchell Named 2025 WNBA MVP Finalist - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Named a Finalist for the 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Tickets on Sale at 2 p.m. Today for Fever's Semifinal Round Playoff Games - Indiana Fever
- Young's Late Put-Back Gives Aces 74-73 Win over Seattle, Las Vegas Advances to 7th Straight Semifinals - Las Vegas Aces
- Schedule Set for Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces in 2025 WNBA Semifinals - Indiana Fever
- Fever Find Balance in Series-Clinching Victory - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Named a Finalist for the 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player Award
- Young's Late Put-Back Gives Aces 74-73 Win over Seattle, Las Vegas Advances to 7th Straight Semifinals
- A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award
- Aces Back Home for Decisive Game 3 against Seattle Thursday
- Aces Fall to Storm 86-83, Return to Las Vegas for Series-Deciding Game 3