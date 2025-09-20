A'ja Wilson Tied Playoff Career-High in Points with 38 in MONSTER Performance! (September 18, 2025)

Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson played her cards right in the Las Vegas Aces' Game 3 win to advance to the Semi-Finals

Ã°Å¸ÆÂ38 PTS (ties playoff career-high) Ã°Å¸ÆÂ5 REB Ã°Å¸ÆÂ3 STL

She ties Angel McCoughtry for the 3rd most 30+ PTS games (6) in postseason history!

