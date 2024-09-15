A'ja Wilson Scores 29 PTS and Eclipses 1K PTS on the Year in Win over Sun (September 15, 2024)

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces Video







With 2 games remaining in the regular szn, A'ja Wilson nailed her 1,000th PT on the year, becoming the first player in league history to score 1K points in a single season

Wilson dominated with 29 PTS, 9 REB and a win over the Sun

