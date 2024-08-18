A'ja Wilson Put on a MONSTER 34-PT Performance vs. the LA Sparks
August 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson put on an absolute CLINIC in her 8th 30-PT performance of the season
34 PTS 13 REB 5 STL 2 BLK 12-20 FG
In just 34 minutes
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
